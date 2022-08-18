Uproar in assembly over elephantiasis in Palghar; no new cases in last two years, say authorities

Palghar has not witnessed any new cases of elephantiasis in the last two years, claimed officers of the district health department following a disruption in the state assembly on Thursday over alleged rise in cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the district.

The district has around 600 cases of elephantiasis at present, the officers told The Indian Express.

According to data, of a total of 619 confirmed cases of elephantiasis in the district, a majority – 445 – was reported among females as compared to males among whom only 174 contracted the disease.

Under the National Filaria Control Programme, among the eight talukas of Palghar district, the most number of elephantiasis cases are in Vasai (267), followed by Palghar (193) and Dahanu (130).

“There haven’t been any new cases detected in the district in the last 2-3 years. Earlier, we had around 700 cases, which has come down to 619 due to migration and a few fatalities,” said Dr Sagar Patil, district malaria officer. “Areas in Nagpur division have around 10 times more cases of elephantiasis than Palghar,” he added.

Elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is a disfiguring disease caused by infection with parasites classified as nematodes (roundworms) of the family Filariodidea that are transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

The House proceedings during the Question Hour were disrupted after Maharashtra’s newly appointed Health Minister Tanaji Sawant failed to give satisfactory answers about the “rising cases of elephantiasis” and “illegal abortions” in Beed district.

Advertisement

Commenting on the same, Dr Patil said that the question asked was “vague”. Explaining that mosquito-transmitted larvae are deposited on the skin from where they can enter the body, he said, “Thus, if we find the presence of microfilariae (an early stage in the life cycle of a parasite) in the person’s blood, it doesn’t mean that the person has elephantiasis. When the larva turns into an adult and multiplies in number, it affects the lymphatic vessels which is what causes elephantiasis.”

The presence of microfilariae can be treated like any other deworming treatment regime. But when it leads to Elephantiasis, it has no cure. So, prevention is the only solution,” he added.

In communities where filariasis is transmitted, people of all ages are affected by the infection. While the infection may be acquired during childhood, its visible manifestations occur later in life, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). So, on a yearly basis, as per the guidelines of WHO, the district conducts random testing among children. These microscopic, thread-like worms are detected by blood tests. But as per the protocols, the strict windows of the time of day must be observed. “We collect the blood only at night which reflects the feeding activities of the vector insects. We have a special health team for it,” said Dr Patil.

Advertisement

The district also holds annual door-to-door Mass Drug Administration where the citizens are provided with one dose of diethylcarbamazine. The last drive was conducted in May this year.

“Annually, the drive is being conducted regularly. In fact, the villagers who refuse to participate in it have to be counselled,” said Sita Shankar Ghatal, an activist associated with Palghar-based NGO Bal Sanjivan Chhavani.