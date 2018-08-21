Upliftment of SC & ST: Submit action plan to take forward welfare schemes, CM tells social justice dept

The CM urged officials to shed complacency with regards to enforcement of welfare schemes that have been sanctioned by the government for the past three-and-a-half years. The CM urged officials to shed complacency with regards to enforcement of welfare schemes that have been sanctioned by the government for the past three-and-a-half years.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the Department of Social Justice to submit a concrete action plan within a month to take forward welfare schemes for the upliftment of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the state. He also urged the department to furnish details on loan disbursements among youths under various welfare schemes for pursuing education.

“The social justice department should come out with a concrete action plan, for welfare of Dalits and tribals, within a month. There are various Mahamandals (corporations), which have been set up to take up welfare schemes for dalits and tribals. They have to function effectively to enforce welfare schemes. The report should be submitted within a month,” Fadnavis said.

The CM urged officials to shed complacency with regards to enforcement of welfare schemes that have been sanctioned by the government for the past three-and-a-half years. On Monday, the CM reviewed work under Mahatma Phule Vikas Mahamandal, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Vikas Mahamandal, Sant Rohidas Charmakar and Charmodyog Vikas Mahamandal schemes among others during a meeting at Mantralaya. Minister for Social Justice Rajesh Badole and Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble attended the meeting.

So far, the state government has spent Rs 2,070 crore for development of tribal-dominated areas under the Dalit Vasti Sudhar Yojna.

“The ongoing schemes to provide loans to young economically backward people and Dalit entrepreneurs under Annabhau Sathe Arthik Mahamandal should be enforced effectively,” he said. The government has made provisions for bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs.

