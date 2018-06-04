Upliftment of poor will be real tribute to Gopinath Munde, says Devendra Fadnavis

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
| Mumbai | Updated: June 4, 2018 5:36:04 am
Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis, Fadnavis tribute Munde, Gopinath Munde, Pankaja Munde, Indian express Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

“The real tribute to late Gopinath Munde will be to take ahead his work and bring development to the last man and the last mile,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, addressing a public gathering organised at Parli in Beed to observe the fourth death anniversary of former Union minister Gopinath Munde.

“Gopinath Munde was truly a lok neta (people’s leader). He always worked for the welfare of the backward sections of society. His politics was a struggle and not compromise,” the CM added. At the event, MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Bhosale, too, highlighted the works of the senior BJP leader, calling Munde “a leader of the masses”.

The NCP MP Udayan Raje Bholsale described Munde as his guide and philosopher. “Munde was like a father figure…,” he said.

Also present at the event, Minister for Rural Development Pankaja Munde pledged to take ahead the incomplete works of her late father.

