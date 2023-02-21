scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
UP tourism Dy Director dies by suicide in Mumbai, his wife cites ‘work stress’ as reason

The 59-year-old's wife Rama said he resigned from the department two months ago on account of work stress and having to stay away from home, but was told to continue working till March 31.

Sunil Kale, a senior inspector at Tilak Nagar police station, said that while his wife has not given any complaint against anyone, the police are probing the suicide.
Deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism department, Vimlesh Auditya died by suicide on Tuesday morning at his Tilak Nagar residence, police said.

“She told us that he committed suicide due to work pressure,” a police officer said.

As per Tilak Nagar police, the incident took place around 8.15 am at Tara Gagan housing society and he was brought dead to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Sunil Kale, a senior inspector at Tilak Nagar police station, said that while his wife has not given any complaint against anyone, the police are probing the suicide.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 19:44 IST
