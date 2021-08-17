UP man held for creating fake profile of Maharashtra DGP on Facebook

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the state cyber police for allegedly creating a fake profile of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey on Facebook and allegedly trying to dupe people.

Police said that the accused had recently sent a friend request to a lawyer and as Pandey was already his friend on Facebook, the lawyer contacted the DGP and informed Pandey.

A case was registered early this month under Sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 (D) of IT act.

Police said that the complainant has been identified as Atalbihari Dubey. He received a friend request on June 25.

“His friend, who is also a lawyer had also received a friend request from a (Facebook) profile that had the name of the DGP and his photo on May 21. But as they were already friends on Facebook, the lawyers realised that this is a fake account and they informed Pandey,” said an officer.

During investigation, police came to know that one Mehfooz Azeem Khan from Uttar Pradesh had created the fake profile. Khan was then

summoned for questioning and after he arrived at the Maharashtra cyber office in Mumbai on Monday, he was placed under arrest. The accused was produced in court and was remanded in police custody.