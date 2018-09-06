UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitches for Kumbh mela

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi and CM Devendra Fadnavis at ISKCON auditorium, in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi and CM Devendra Fadnavis at ISKCON auditorium, in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attending a function of theatre and TV personalities at ISKCON temple in Juhu, extended his invitation to the state’s cultural industry for the upcoming Kumbh 2019 in Allahabad.

“Kumbh is a club which unites everyone,” Adityanath said at the function also attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi. He also said there was a lot of negative news spread internationally about the Kumbh over the last few years but said this year’s would be spread over 10,000 acres and his government would ensure its success. “The Kumbh does not see caste, creed or religion. We invite everyone next year to attend,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that Kumbh is unique. “No where in the world such a huge crowd gathers for an event,” he said.

RSS’s Joshi, meanwhile, touched upon the Ayodhya issue and later said, “People have broken temples, thinking there is religion there. And we reconstructed temples. Religion can’t be destroyed by destroying temples.”

The Kumbh Mela witnesses worshippers to the tune of 12-13 crore. The last Kumbh was organised in 2015 in Nashik. In 2017, Kumbh Mela was recognised by UNESCO as inatangible cultural heritage of humanity.

