Uorfi Javed row: State women’s panel notice to BJP women wing president

The row over dresses worn by model Uorfi Javed has now turned into a battle between BJP’s state women wing president Chitra Wagh and state women’s commission president Rupali Chakankar as the latter served notice to the BJP leader seeking an explanation on her statements defaming the commission.

Both Wagh and Chakankar were colleagues in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) before Wagh joined BJP.

Wagh had criticised Uorfi for wearing short dresses in public and indulging in nudity. She had even demanded her arrest. Later, Wagh questioned the women’s commission for not taking action or not serving notice to the model as it had done in previous cases.

Chakankar said that the issue of wearing clothes had nothing to do with the scope of work by the women’s commission.

The notice signed by Chakankar said, “The statements made (by Wagh) are defamatory towards the state women’s commission.

In addition, referring to a different case you (Wagh) have tried to create distrust in the minds of the people about the work of the commission…” The notice served to Wagh demanded a reply from her within two days.

Commenting on notice served to her, Wagh said that she receives such notices daily and is not bothered about one more from the commission. “Instead of taking action against the one, who is doing vulgar antics on road, action is being taken on those who are trying to stop it,” said Wagh.