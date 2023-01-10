scorecardresearch
‘Find nothing wrong…’Targeted by BJP women wing chief, Uorfi Javed finds support in Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta said even though she believed that it is good to adhere to “sanskruti” in public appearances, she did not want to give any suggestion to anybody.

Commenting on the back and forth between state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women wing president Wagh and Javed, Amruta said, “Everybody has their own views.” (Express Photo)
'Find nothing wrong…'Targeted by BJP women wing chief, Uorfi Javed finds support in Amruta Fadnavis
Actor and model Uorfi Javed, who has been pulled up by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for her costumes, has received support in Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“I find nothing wrong in whatever Uorfi has done as a woman. Whatever she has done is for herself,” Amruta said.

While expressing happiness over the response to her latest song, ‘Mood Bana Liya’, a video of which was released last week, Amruta told media: “I am of the view that women should not get influenced by anybody or anything. While there are always critics, what is encouraging is that people have responded positively to the new song.”

Commenting on the back and forth between state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women wing president Wagh and Javed, Amruta said, “Everybody has their own views.”

Amruta said even though she believed that it is good to adhere to “sanskruti” in public appearances, she did not want to give any suggestion to anybody.

Earlier, Wagh had raised objections to Javed’s costumes and lodged a complaint with state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. After Chakankar refused to entertain the petition, Wagh took up the issue with police and later expressed disappointment for their inaction against Javed.

Her party too has distanced itself from the row. A senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “We believe Wagh stretched the matter too far. What is more shocking is that Javed stood her ground with aggressive tweets in response. So, in any case it has left us embarrassed.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 23:38 IST
