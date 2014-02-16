Untimely showers usher in cold, ‘likely to remain for 24 hrs’

Monorail passes Wadala depot as dark clouds hover over the city on Saturday. Kevin Dsouza

Mumbaikars may want to hold on to their umbrellas as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast showers for the next 24 hours. IMD officials, however, said the sky is likely to clear up within 48 hours.

According to officials stationed at the BMC’s disaster management cell, for the past two days, showers have been witnessed at various parts of the city. “Rain is unexpected at this time of the year, but we had predicted it,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of meteorology, IMD Mumbai.

IMD officials attribute the untimely showers to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the coast.

“There is a lot of clouding over north Konkan, south Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan. There is also a low pressure system hovering over Rajasthan that has resulted in the showers and are responsible for the winds to remain westerly,” added the Met official.

On Saturday, the relative humidity recorded at Santacruz was 71 per cent and at Colaba it was 87 per cent. The BMC’s disaster cell recorded 7.8mm rain in Colaba.

The past week had also seen the temperatures lowering due to a cold wave condition in the north, but the temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, said V K Rajeev, IMD Mumbai director.

Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius. Both the temperatures were roughly 3 degrees below the normal level.

The minimum temperature at Santacruz was 17.6 degree Celsius on Saturday, whereas at Colaba it was 20 degrees Celsius, both temperatures closer to normal.

