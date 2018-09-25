Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Unsolved Crimes: Culprits roam free after killing Bharat Steel Yard owner, cousin

Seven years since the murders, the perpetrators of the crimes continue to dodge investigators — the police have stopped its probe into the case and also decided not to challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

Written by Sailee Dhayalkar | Mumbai | Published: September 25, 2018 3:33:55 am
Unsolved Crimes: Culprits roam free after killing Bharat Steel Yard owner, cousin Owner of Bharat Steel Yard and his cousin were shot dead in Khetwadi in 2011. (Representational Image)

In 2011, owner of Bharat Steel Yard and his cousin were shot dead in Khetwadi, resulting in the arrest of five men on charges of murder and dacoity. Five years later, a sessions court had let the five walk on the ground that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

Now, seven years since the murders, the perpetrators of the crimes continue to dodge investigators — the police have stopped its probe into the case and also decided not to challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

According to the prosecution, Bharat Steel Yard owner Lalchand Vishnoi and his cousin Ratna Ram had walked into a shop in Khetwadi during a robbery on July 6, 2011. One of the robbers had slapped Deepak Pawar, who used to work at the shop. As Vishnoi intervened, the robbers first fired at him and then his cousin.

Following this, alleged robbers Govindutta Rajput, Nauseb Khan, Mohmmad Alam and Rabiullah Khan were arrested.

Six months later, Pawar was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy. Police claimed he knew Santosh and Rajesh, also booked on charges of criminal conspiracy in the case, but never arrested.

On December 17, 2016 sessions court judge Shayana V Patil had acquitted the five men.

Have a comment or suggestion for Unsolved Crimes? Write to mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com with subjectline: Unsolved Crimes

