Unseasonal showers likely to bring relief from heatwave in Mumbai

During this spell of unseasonal rain, temperatures are expected to remain near normal. (Source: Express Archives)

After grappling with scorching temperatures amid a prolonged heatwave over the past fortnight, Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorms between Wednesday (March 18) and Thursday (March 19).

While no official alert has been issued for Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri districts under a yellow alert due to the possibility of light to moderate showers along with gusty winds and lightning.

Over the past two weeks, the region witnessed three heatwave alerts as maximum temperatures climbed to a five-year high of 40°C in Mumbai on March 10. The first alert was issued between March 4 and 5, followed by a heatwave and severe warning between March 9 and 10, and a third alert on March 13.