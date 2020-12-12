Unseasonal rain causes Mumbai’s max temp to dip

In the nine hours ending at 5:30 pm on Friday, Colaba station recorded 1.4 mm rain, and Santacruz recorded 0.7 mm rain. (Representational)

Mumbai, on Friday morning, recorded unseasonal rain, coupled with cloudy skies through the day. Till 8.30 am, 3mm rainfall was recorded at IMD’s Colaba observatory and 0.2mm was recorded at the Santacruz observatory.

As a result of the rain, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. However, it did not affect the minimum temperature, which was almost 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Humidity levels were 92% in South Mumbai and 79% in the suburbs.

At 24.4 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at IMDs Santacruz observatory was 6 degrees above normal. This was the second-highest December minimum temperature in 10 years in Mumbai; the highest was recorded last year on December 5 at 25.3 degrees Celsius. IMDs Colaba weather observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal.

The weather bureau said rain along the Konkan coast was under the influence of a low-pressure weather system over the southeast Arabian Sea. As per the 48-hour forecast by IMD, there is a possibility of thundershowers and light rain in Mumbai.

In the nine hours ending at 5:30 pm on Friday, Colaba station recorded 1.4 mm rain, and Santacruz recorded 0.7 mm rain.

Unseasonal rainfall was also recorded from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, across Raigad district, and other areas along the south Konkan between Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain during December is rare for the city. In the last 10 years, it has rained three times in December. The all-time high December rain was between December 5 and 7, 2017 at 75.8 mm, when cyclone Ockhi went past the city.

