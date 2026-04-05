Unseasonal rain | After loss in rabi season, farmers head for difficult khariff season commencing June

Unlike rabi season where sowing was restricted to 65 lakh hectares, the khariff season sowing, which begins early June, is projected in 152 lakh hectares. (File image)

After unseasonal rain wreaked havoc during the rabi season, farmers in Maharashtra are poised for difficult khariff season, beginning in June. The preparation for khariff season has already been marred by rain and hailstorm across 29 districts of the state, adding to the financial stress farmers face.

State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Sunday, “The state government is sensitive to farmers problems. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms have affected rabi crops across 29 districts. Preliminary reports point to crop loss in five lakh hectares. The assessment process is still underway.”

Unlike rabi season where sowing was restricted to 65 lakh hectares, the khariff season sowing, which begins early June, is projected in 152 lakh hectares. It is the mainstay for farmers, especially small and marginal categories, who account for 78 per cent of agriculture sector.