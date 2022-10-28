scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Key conspirators of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain unpunished: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the UNSC has been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing terrorists because of "political considerations".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pays tribute to 26/11 victims at a memorial in Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, before a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai. (PTI)

A week after China put on hold a proposal moved by India and the United States to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shahid Mahmood, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing terrorists because of “political considerations”.

Speaking at a special meeting of UN security council’s counter terrorism committee in Mumbai, Jaishankar said “the key conspirators and planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished,” adding that international community should send out the message that it will never stop on holding terrorists accountable.

Talking about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Jaishankar said, “the 26/11 attack was not only on Mumbai but on international community. The nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered as a result commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged. Since then we have endeavoured to bring masterminds and perpetrators of this attack to justice. This task remains unfinished.”

China had blocked multiple joint attempts by India and US to list Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Sajid Mir, Shahid Mahmood as global terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. LeT was behind the 26/11 Mumbai terrors attacks. In June this year, China had also put on hold a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki.

Jaishankar along with Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign minister and president of the UNSC, also paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:38:50 pm
Live Blog

