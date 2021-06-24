Mumbai: Unqualified doctor arrested for performing surgery on taxi driver

A 30-year-old MBBS doctor was arrested Tuesday for allegedly performing a surgery and endangering the life of a taxi driver who was suffering from piles.

A 30-year-old MBBS doctor was arrested Tuesday for allegedly performing a surgery and endangering the life of a taxi driver who was suffering from piles.

According to Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) Chairman Dr Shivkumar Utture, no MBBS doctor can perform a surgery without having a Master in Surgery degree.

Police said Mukesh Kota, who claimed to have completed his MBBS in 2017 from a university in Andhra Pradesh, has confessed to having performed such surgeries on at least a thousand patients in the last three years. Kota had been running a clinic called Gopal Rao’s Piles and Ano-Rectal Centre in Dadar for three years.

Taxi driver Khaliluddin Khateeb (43) told the police that he had found Kota’s number on the Internet and visited his clinic on February 20. He was called again the next day and told that he needed to undergo a surgery. “He was made to fill a consent form, after which Kota performed a surgery on him. He was charged Rs 25,000,” said an officer from Matunga police.

On his way home, Khateeb started bleeding and lost consciousness inside a taxi. He was then rushed to KEM hospital, police said. After he was discharged, Khateeb filed a police complaint on March 5.

Following this, the Matunga police wrote to the MMC and JJ hospital seeking their opinion. “The council reverted a month later stating that an MBBS doctor cannot perform any surgery until he has a Master in Surgery degree… At the same time, a special panel from JJ hospital in a June 20 report confirmed negligence on part of the doctor,” the officer said.

Subsequently, a case under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered.

Senior Inspector Nitin Mansingh Bobade confirmed Kota’s arrest. He was produced in court on Wednesday, which remanded him to police custody till June 27.