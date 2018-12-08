Unnao: Student found hanging in college hostel

The body of a first year PGDM student was found hanging in his hostel room at Unnao district’s Shri Ram Murti Smarak College Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarfaraz (23), a resident of Varanasi.

While the police suspect it to be case of suicide, no suicide note was recovered from the room, they said.

“We were informed about the death at 7.30 pm. Some students in the hostel found the body hanging in the room and informed the college administration. The body was sent for post-mortem,” said Shiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at the Shohramau police station.

“When we found the body, earphones were in his ears and the last call from his phone was made to a girl in Varanasi. The hostel inmates and Sarfaraz’s family members informed that he was in a relationship with the girl,” the SHO said.

Police suspect that the suicide may have a connection with the relationship.

The SHO said that the body had been handed over to the family for cremation and an FIR would be registered once they file a police complaint. ENS