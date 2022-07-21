Unmanned barge grounded off Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri

July 21, 2022 3:53:55 am
AN UNMANNED barge was grounded off Guhagar beach near Jaigad harbour in Ratnagiri district. The barge was not carrying any fuel and was being towed by Tug ASL Osprey from Colombo to Djibouti with heavy machinery. Amid rough sea conditions, the tow parted, the machinery fell off the barge, and turned it upside down on July 8.
Tug ASL Osprey reported the likely sinking of the barge on July 10. However, the Indian Coast Guard issued a navigational warning to all the mariners and kept a lookout for the submerged barge.
After drifting approximately 200 nautical miles towards the Indian coast, the barge finally grounded at Guhagar beach on July 19. The Coast Guard had already alerted the state authorities. Tug Marigold and Salvour (M/s Brand Marine Consultant, Mumbai) arranged by the owner M/s Capitol Navigation PTE Limited Singapore have been positioned near the location on request from Indian Coast Guard for salvage of the grounded barge.
The Coast Guard has said the vessel was not carrying any fuel and there was no danger of marine pollution. A Coast Guard communique said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15am during a helicopter surveillance and was expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private limited and Sande Lavgan port limits by July 18.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Supreme Court order gives me a sense of fulfillment, says Banthia
‘Banthia panel went through voter lists in 28K villages, towns, cities’
Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch
58% of Coastal Road Project complete: BMC
Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house
CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance
NCLT initiates action against FRL
HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum
BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP
Cashless push: Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals
Re again treads below 80/$: crude, trade deficit weigh
Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers ‘fled’ border road project, kin wait for answers