Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Unmanned barge grounded off Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri

Tug ASL Osprey reported the likely sinking of the barge on July 10. However, the Indian Coast Guard issued a navigational warning to all the mariners and kept a lookout for the submerged barge.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 3:53:55 am
After drifting approximately 200 nautical miles towards the Indian coast, the barge finally grounded at Guhagar beach on July 19. (File Photo)

AN UNMANNED barge was grounded off Guhagar beach near Jaigad harbour in Ratnagiri district. The barge was not carrying any fuel and was being towed by Tug ASL Osprey from Colombo to Djibouti with heavy machinery. Amid rough sea conditions, the tow parted, the machinery fell off the barge, and turned it upside down on July 8.

After drifting approximately 200 nautical miles towards the Indian coast, the barge finally grounded at Guhagar beach on July 19. The Coast Guard had already alerted the state authorities. Tug Marigold and Salvour (M/s Brand Marine Consultant, Mumbai) arranged by the owner M/s Capitol Navigation PTE Limited Singapore have been positioned near the location on request from Indian Coast Guard for salvage of the grounded barge.

The Coast Guard has said the vessel was not carrying any fuel and there was no danger of marine pollution. A Coast Guard communique said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15am during a helicopter surveillance and was expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private limited and Sande Lavgan port limits by July 18.

