University of Mumbai plans to open 63 colleges, 18 to be in Thane

The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to open 63 new colleges under its jurisdiction in the next academic year. Of the 63, 18 colleges will come up in Thane alone, according to a notification issued by the university on Friday.

The MU has called for applications to open colleges in the slots defined in the Perspective Plan for next year. Most of these slots have been identified in Thane, Palghar and Raigad. In Thane, the university has proposed three traditional Arts/ Science/ Commerce colleges, two law colleges and three night colleges. Palghar will get nine new colleges and Raigad will get seven, if MU receives applications for all spots.

Unlike the previous couple of years when more number of law colleges had been proposed, this year, the university has shifted its focus to skill development. The university has proposed to set up a college for skill development courses in each of its eight administrative districts — Mumbai City, Suburban Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Navi Mumbai.

Six of the new colleges will be reserved for women. Also, four fine arts/performing arts colleges will come up in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

An official said that the Perspective Plan is prepared based on the demand for courses. “The new slots are decided taking into account the industry requirements and the need for specific courses in specific areas. This time we have found a demand for skill-based courses,” he said. These courses and slots have been approved by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development.

Across the state, under the 13 non-agricultural universities, 86 colleges offering skill development courses are likely to come up. While it is the first time that universities have been allowed to open skill development colleges, the MAHED has not specified the kind of courses to be introduced.

The university has now sought applications from trusts and education boards that would be interested in setting up colleges. Online applications are open till September 29.

