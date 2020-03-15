Universities, affiliated institutes to be asked to shift deposits in nationalised banks: Maharashtra Govt

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (File) Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (File)

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said that instructions will be issued to all universities and affiliated educational institutions asking them to shift their deposits in nationalised banks. Samant made the statement after Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande raised the issue about Mumbai University keeping deposits worth Rs 140 crore in YES Bank and questioned the university’s decision.

“All the deposits of higher and technical education will be kept in nationalised banks. The necessary instructions will be issued soon,” he added.

