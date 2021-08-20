scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read

Union minister Raosaheb Danve compares Rahul Gandhi to useless bull, draws flak

Speaking at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the MoS for Railways compared the former Congress chief to a bull given away to a temple.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 20, 2021 7:23:41 pm
Mumbai local trains to reopen, mumbai trains open august 15, Raosaheb Danve, Mumbai local trains, Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsUnion Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has drawn criticism for his remarks Friday against former Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.

The senior BJP leader was at Badnapur in Jalna district to address a public meeting as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Speaking in Marathi, Danve said, “Devala sodlela saand jasa asato, tashya swarupache Rahul Gandhi ahe… (Rahul Gandhi is like a bull who is given away to a temple).”

“Rahul Gandhi is of no use to anybody… Look at our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immense work,” he went on. Danve’s words have taken many by surprise across the ruling and opposition parties.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It has also evoked sharp criticism from the Congress, with state chief Nana Patole calling for Danve’s resignation. “Danve has crossed all limits. His remark is shocking, derogatory and uncivilised. The Congress demands immediate action against the minister,” he said, wondering how a person holding an important office in the Union government can use such language.

Click here for more

A senior BJP functionary said, “Danve is known to give rustic examples to get his point across, especially in the rural belt. But he should have avoided such a remark. It is uncharitable. In politics everybody should mind their language. More so, when you are holding a ministerial post.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 20: Latest News

Advertisement