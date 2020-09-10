Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for “illegal”
alterations.
Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar.
अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावतजी से आज मुलाकात की! pic.twitter.com/VCDDchparO
— Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) September 10, 2020
The Union minister though earlier said his party did not agree with the remarks made by Ranaut, who had engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over the issue.
The “Queen” star had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The award-winning actress had also said she feared the Mumbai police more than an alleged “movie mafia”, evoking strong criticism from the Shiv Sena.
On Wednesday morning, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had razed “illegal” changes made in her bungalow in suburban Bandra.
