Union minister Narayan Rane to offer tribute at Bal Thackeray memorial during Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will visit Bal Thackeray National Memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday as he begins Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The minister, who was expelled from Shiv Sena, will offer a floral tribute at Thackeray’s memorial, the highlight of the first day. He will also visit B R Ambedkar Memorial in Dadar and the Siddhivinayak temple.

The senior BJP minister Rane will travel 650 kilometres during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra covering Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region, criss-cross Mumbai and extensively cover Vasai-Virar.

Rane’s induction into the Union cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to counter Shiv Sena in the Konkan region including Mumbai and its suburbs. Rane who started his political career with Shiv Sena was expelled by the then party president Uddhav Thackeray in 2005. He later joined Congress. In 2018, he quit Congress to float his own party Swabhimani Party which was aligned to BJP. He was made a Rajya Sabha MP after he formally joined BJP in 2019.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is an outreach campaign by the party to connect with people through interactions. The minister will talk about the various welfare schemes of the Centre. All four ministers from Maharashtra who were recently inducted into the Union council — Narayan Rane, Kapil Patil, Bhagwat Karad and Bharati Pawar — are conducting yatras.

The Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad is touring the Marathwada region, Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil Raigad, Thane districts and the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar tribal belts Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar.