Union minister Narayan Rane, Sena secretary Milind Narvekar engage in Twitter spat

An ugly spat broke out between Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar after the former called Narvekar a “boy” who would “come running when we would ring the bell” during an interaction with the media Wednesday.

Responding to a question on what he thinks of the Sena leader skipping Sanjay Raut’s press conference held Tuesday, Rane said, “Oh, that boy who was working in Shiv Sena? I have seen what he was and his work. When we would ring the bell, he would come running saying ‘Yes Sir’…Now, he has become a leader. What an up gradation? But what can I do (if he skipped the media conference)?”

Responding to the jibe late on Wednesday night, Narwekar, a close confidante of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote on Twitter, “Oh so you think I am an office boy. But do you remember how you (Rane) had called on my phone number to speak to CM Uddhav Thackeray seven times in one day to get permission for your medical college?”

It must be mentioned that Rane has built a state-of-the-art medical college which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sindhudurg district in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Rane had to get some state clearances for which he had called Thackeray. Despite rivalry, Thackeray ensured Rane got all mandatory clearances.

Narwekar’s sharp rebuke did not go down well with Rane. He was quick to respond. “After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called me twice in a day. He made these calls using Milind Narvekars phone.” Rane added, “I can give several such instances. Now, don’t make me speak.”