Out on bail, Narayan Rane resumes Janashirwad Yatra

Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday mid-way through his Janashirwad Yatra by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has resumed his Yatra from Sindhdurg on Friday.

Rane reached Ratnagiri on Friday morning and resumed his yatra by garlanding the statue of Maratha warrior king Chatrapati Shivaji at Maruti Mandir Chowk.

Heavy police bandobast has been deployed in Ratnagiri and prohibitory orders have been issued.

Rane, after spending nine hours in custody, was released on bail on Tuesday by a court on Mahad. He had subsequently taken a break from the Yatra and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Rane was on a tour of Konkan as a part of the Janashirwad Yatra launched by the BJP in which four ministers from Maharashtra, who were inducted into the Modi government, were to travel across the state.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar completed the tour in the tribal belt of Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar. Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Patil toured Thane and Raigad districts. Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad travelled in the Marathwada region. All these ministers completed the Yatra between August 16 to 21.

Rane, who started his Yatra on August 21, was supposed to cover Mumbai and Konkan as part of the public outreach programme.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray used similar language but faced no action, says Narayan Rane

During a speech on Monday evening at Mahad in Raigad, Rane said: “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given [him] a tight slap.”

Rane’s remarks led to a spate of protests across Maharashtra and cases being filed against him which led to his arrest.