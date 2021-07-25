Union minister Narayan Rane visits landslide-hit village in Raigad along with Devendra Fadnavis

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane visited the landslide-hit Taliye village in Raigad on Sunday morning along with Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar.

“This is an unfortunate incident. So far 44 bodies have been found and I have taken stock of the rescue operation. The rescue teams are making all the efforts,” Rane said.

He said apart from the compensation announced by the Union and the state governments, the Centre would rehabilitate the victims under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. He further said, “I have been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stock of the situation here. Accordingly, I will send a report of the same and necessary help will be provided by the Centre.”

“The state and the Centre will together rebuild the village. We will be trying to provide whatever the families of the victims need. The only thing we will not be able to do is to bring back those who have lost their lives. But we will take good care of those who are alive.”

“I have spoken with the sarpanch and other villagers and they have requested us to rehabilitate them permanently in the nearby area. Accordingly, the collector’s office will do it and all the help expected by the villagers would be provided,” he said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is a challenging job as the victims are under huge debris and all the authorities including teams of NDRF, TDRF and other rescue teams are doing their job. The focus now should be on recovery of bodies and providing relief.”