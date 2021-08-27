Union Minister Narayan Rane resumes Jan Ashirwad Yatra, lashes out at Maha Vikas Aghadi government

Resuming the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratnagiri Friday, Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for arresting him over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing BJP workers at the district office in Ratnagiri, Rane said, “Why arrest me? What have I done? It was an old incident regarding which a mediaperson asked a question. I merely stated what I would have said if I’d been there. But I was not there. Arresting a central minister using a force of 200-250 people as though arresting a robber. Such bravery.”

“Let my throat heal. I won’t spare them. Do whatever you want to do. You want to dig out old things? Do it. They have been looking for two years in vain. I also know old things. How (Shiv Sena leader) Ramesh More got killed. Why. Who told whom to throw acid on his own brother’s wife,” the minister went on.

“I will do it step by step. Sushant’s case is not over, so is Disha Salian’s. Remember, I am a Union Minister,” Rane added.

“Don’t do ‘dadagiri, it is not your forte. You have experienced me, have seen me from close. Don’t get in my way,” he lashed out. “What will you do by putting restrictions? Will you arrest me? For how many days? I’m an Indian citizen too and we have to follow the same law.”

Rane had reached Ratnagiri in the morning and had resumed his yatra by garlanding the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji at Maruti Mandir Chowk.

He also pointed out the misery faced by people in the state. “Today, Maharashtra and its people are suffering from several issues. Look at the farmers, there is no loan waiver yet. Look at the flood-hit people, be it in Chiplun or Mahad, no compensation has been given yet. Don’t you have money to compensate the families of those who died in the flood and cyclone?” he sought to know.

“I met mango and cashew growers who shared their issues and how they have been facing losses and not getting loans. One mango farmer said he felt like committing suicide. You should at least have some anger when your own citizens express a desire to kill themselves. What have you done in Konkan in two years? Nothing,” he said.

After a court in Mahad released him on bail Tuesday, Rane had taken a break from the yatra.