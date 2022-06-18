Union minister flags off first batch of 410 Haj pilgrims

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday flagged off the first batch of 410 Haj pilgrims from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. A total of 8,000 pilgrims from Mumbai will leave for Haj pilgrimage in 19 flights.

Naqvi said, “A total of 79,237 Indian Muslims are going for Haj pilgrimage 2022. Significantly, 50 per cent of them are women pilgrims. More than 1,800 Muslim women are going for Haj without ‘Mehram’ or male companions.”

Haj is an annual pilgrimage when Muslim devotee visit the sacred Mecca Madina to offer prayers. Muslims across India undertake this pilgrimage.

From Maharashtra, 4,874 pilgrims have registered for Haj. Besides Mumbai, flights for Haj are being operated from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Srinagar and Guwahati.

“Haj 2022 is going on successfully with reforms like digital and online processing of applications, digital health cards, e-Masiha and e-luggage. All information regarding accommodation and transportation to Mecca Madina have been provided to the pilgrims. There has been improvement in providing amenities to pilgrims,” Naqvi said.

The first batch flew from Mumbai Saturday. A total of 410 pilgrims were in the first batch from Mumbai embankment. Around 8,000 pilgrims will leave from Mumbai in 19 flights. Naqvi said, “The Haj pilgrims of India should pray for the peace and prosperity of the entire world.”

The minister thanked the Consul General of Saudi Arabia for their support extended to India. He said Saudi Arabia has allowed the maximum number of pilgrims from India for Haj this year.

“The officials and representatives of Saudi Arabia have always appreciated Indian pilgrims for their good conduct. We hope and believe Indian pilgrims will retain that trust,” Naqvi added.