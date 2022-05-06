scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Union Minister Danve wishes to see a Brahmin as Maharashtra CM

He further said that caste was an important factor in politics. “Caste has now become a big factor in politics. Denying this fact will not work anymore. People of a caste should get united. There should be a leader who holds the whole society together,” Danve said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 1:15:44 am
Raosaheb Danve, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Brahmin community, Brahmins, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News"I just don't want to see Brahmins as municipal councillors or council presidents. I want to see a Brahmin holding the post of the chief minister of this state," he said.

UNION MINISTER of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Thursday that he wishes to see a person from the Brahmin community as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a function organised by Brahmin community in Jalna.

“I just don’t want to see Brahmins as municipal councillors or council presidents. I want to see a Brahmin holding the post of the chief minister of this state,” he said.

He further said that caste was an important factor in politics. “Caste has now become a big factor in politics. Denying this fact will not work anymore. People of a caste should get united. There should be a leader who holds the whole society together,” Danve said.

He further lauded the Brahmin community, stating that the community had provided direction to the country.

Reacting to Danve’s remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that any person including a transgender could become the chief minister if he had the desired electoral support.

“Anyone can become a chief minister. A transgender or a person from any caste/religion or any woman can be a chief minister by securing majority of 145 MLAs,” Pawar said.

