Union minister Athawale demands Wife’s Day along lines of Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 15, 2022
Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times".

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 15, 2022 9:38:16 pm
Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a “Wife’s Day” be celebrated along the lines of Mother’s Day.

Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, “a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times”.

“Behind every successful man there is a woman. We should celebrate Wife’s Day,” he added. International Mother’s Day is celebrated and observed on the second Sunday in the month of May.

