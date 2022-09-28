Union Cabinet approves redevelopment plans for 3 major railway stations including Mumbai’s CSMT

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Indian Railways to redevelop three major railway stations at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore. The stations chosen for redevelopment are New Delhi Railway Station, Ahmedabad Railway Station, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

The cabinet informed in a press release that all three stations will have a spacious roof plaza along with spaces for retail outlets, cafeterias, and recreational facilities, among others. Green building techniques will be used while redeveloping the stations, it added.

The cabinet also mentioned that 199 stations are currently being redeveloped across the country. Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. The master planning and design for the remaining are underway.