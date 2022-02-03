Rs 577.5 cr allocated in Budget for railway projects in MMR

In order to boost infrastructure of Mumbai Railway network, an amount of Rs 577.5 crore has been allocated in the Union budget 2022-23 for carrying out various ambitious railway infrastructure projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is implementing these MUTP projects in Mumbai division. Last year, Rs 650 crore were allocated for the purpose but the amount was later revised to around Rs 474 crore.

The projects under MUTP include procurement and introduction of 247 AC local trains, Commutation-based Control system and new corridors in Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

The budget also allocates Rs 5,000 crore of Investment through Extra Budgetary Resources (Partnership) for construction of Central government’s ambitious high-speed railway or Bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Apart from this, Rs 19,102 crore has been allocated to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is building the first bullet train. An NHSRCL official said the Rs 5000-crore investment through Extra Budgetary Resources for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is likely to be contributed from Maharashtra government.

An amount of Rs 450 crore has also been allocated in the budget for increasing speed of existing New Delhi-Mumbai route (including Vadodara-Ahmedabad) to 160kmph/200 kmph as a mission to achieve a travel time of 12 hours between Delhi and Mumbai.

Ravi Agarwal, Chief Managing Director of MRVC, said, “It is a progressive budget for Railways and especially for Mumbaikars. Rs 577.5 crores (Central Government’s 50% share of Rs 1155 crore) have been allocated to MRVC for various MUTP works. This will further give impetus to the ongoing works and new works planned during the year by MRVC for Central and Western Railway. Suburban travellers can expect a lot of developmental work in days to come.”

According to the pink book released by the Railways late in the evening on Wednesday, for the infrastructure projects under MUTP, the state government also contributes 50 per cent of share and the total amount of projects under the MUTP will be Rs 1,155 crore.

An amount of Rs 185 crore has been allocated for MUTP phase-2, Rs 190 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 200 crore for MUTP-3A. Apart from this, Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated for running a 12-coach electrical multiple unit trains on Mumbai Harbour corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) and Panvel/Andheri. An amount of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for extension of platform number 10, 11, 12, and 13 of CSMT to accommodate 24-coach trains.

For the first time, a token amount has also been allocated for several new railway lines project in Maharashtra and Mumbai, including the most awaited Pune-Nasik project of 265 kilometers.

Besides, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for Belapur-Seawood-Uran’s railway line project that will provide better connectivity to areas around Navi Mumbai where a new international airport is coming up.