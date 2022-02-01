Union Budget a big step towards ‘atmanirbhar’, ‘balshali’ India: Fadnavis

The Union Budget 2022-23 is a huge leap forward towards making India “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) and “balshali” (strong), Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

He observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was holistic, accommodating the concerns of every core sector, while it also made provisions for challenges confronting the country.

Centred around agriculture and industries, the Budget provides robust welfare schemes for farmers and labourers, Fadnavis added. The procurement of one lakh metric tonnes of paddy and wheat at minimum support price, for which Rs 2.37 lakh crore has been provided, will bring huge relief to farmers, he said.

“The Centre has taken a revolutionary step in the cooperative sector. It has slashed tax from 18.5% to 15% and reduced the surcharge from 12% to 7%,” the former chief minister said, pointing out that “the decision will boost the cooperative sector”.

The allocation of Rs 60,000 crore to provide tap water in every household and Rs 48,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna are schemes which can transform lives, he said. Stating that allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for infrastructure was notable, Fadnavis said, “The huge investments in roads, waterways, roadways are not just one-time projects. It generates new avenues for employment.” At the same time, MSMEs have received a boost with the allocation of Rs two lakh crore.

Reforms initiated towards a digital economy covering post offices and banks in 75 districts is a move towards a new mighty India, he asserted. Efforts towards One Nation, One Registration and 5G mobile services will bridge the gap between urban and rural India, the BJP leader said, adding that the Budget provision to provide Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loans to states will enable them to cope with the pandemic strain.