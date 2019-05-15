Unidentified woman’s body found at Juhu beach

The Body of an unidentified woman was found at Juhu beach on Tuesday, police said. The body was spotted floating near the coast by lifeguards around 11 am.

S H Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Santacruz police station, said a medical examination has revealed that the woman had drowned just a few hours before the body was found. “There are no injuries on the body and it appears to be a case of drowning,” he said.

Koregaonkar said the woman is estimated to be aged between 40 and 45.

“We have not been able to identify her so far. We are looking at women matching her description reported missing in the last 24 hours,” he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Santacruz police station.