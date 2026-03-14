Road safety audit finds missing signage, damaged footpaths outside Mumbai schools

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND road safety audit of areas outside school zones in Mumbai has flagged several gaps in basic infrastructure that put students at risk, including missing signboards, damaged or encroached footpaths and heavy congestion during school hours.

The audit was conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CACR) under a pilot project titled Strengthening Road Safety for Children and Adolescents.

Under the initiative, roads outside 34 schools in the K-East ward of Andheri were audited between February 2025 and March 2026.

The report found that many roads lacked visible school zone signboards, distance warning boards and speed limit signage. Footpaths outside several schools were either missing, damaged or encroached upon, forcing children to walk on the carriageway.