‘Ungrateful son who surrendered’: Congress hits back at Parth Pawar for ‘downfall’ jibe

In a sharp rebuttal to Parth Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP and son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the state Congress on Tuesday termed him an “ungrateful son who remained silent and surrendered to the powers” and warned that he better not speak about the party.

“Isn’t it a bit much for a son, who can barely deliver a proper speech and has only become an MP due to his family’s past legacy, to comment on the downfall of the Congress party? This ungrateful son, who remained silent and surrendered to the powers that be as a matter of political convenience—primarily to protect himself from land scam investigations immediately following his father’s suspicious accidental death—would do better not to speak about the Congress party,” the Maharashtra unit of the Congress said in a statement.

The state Congress further slammed Parth, saying it was the Karnataka government, where the Congress is in power, that registered a First Information Report to seek justice for his father, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati in January.

“Even the official Congress candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election is demanding that a criminal case regarding that suspicious accident be registered in Maharashtra, offering to withdraw from the election in exchange. Should this ungrateful son not speak up on this as well?” it said.

Congress leader Akash More filed his nomination for the April 23 bypoll in Baramati on Monday.

Parth had warned the Congress against putting up a candidate against his mother, Sunetra, in the Baramati Assembly bypoll. “I haven’t spoken to anyone. They (Congress) should understand what needs to be done. I don’t know about their national leadership; they are all prominent people, and everyone is aware of what is happening. If they have made a decision, let them proceed. However, they will eventually see the consequences of this in Maharashtra because people do not forget,” Parth had said on Monday. He further claimed that the act of fielding a candidate marked “the downfall of the Congress in Maharashtra”.

“Given the affection people have for Dada, it is very wrong for such a mature party with senior leaders to take this decision. I believe we cannot stop anyone. We have to face situations as they come. We will face this; we aren’t going to call anyone. We will see what happens, as it is all written in destiny. I only feel bad that this marks the downfall of Congress in Maharashtra,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Nana Patole said, “Parth Pawar and his mother want the election to be unopposed. Sunetra Pawar had called up the MPCC [Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee] chief in this regard. This problem will not get resolved by using pressuring tactics. Parth is younger than us…I would not like to react to what he said.” On Parth predicting the Congress’s downfall, Patole said, “Time will tell whose downfall happens.”

NCP (SP) chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar had also ridiculed Parth—his grandnephew—for his attack on the Congress, questioning his political maturity. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut supported his stance. “I agree with Sharad Pawar’s view that it was the Congress’s right to field a candidate in Baramati,” Raut said.

(With inputs from Manoj More)