Unforgivable mistake, says Ajit Pawar on Mungantiwar’s admission on ties with Sena

EVEN AS senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar sought to downplay his recent remarks regarding snapping of ties with former ally Shiv Sena, the ruling coalition in Maharashtra continued to take potshots at him on Friday.

In what was perhaps the first public admission by a senior BJP leader that the party may have overplayed its hand in Maharashtra, Mungantiwar had on Thursday said that his party had “deceived” Sena and termed it as a mistake, which will be rectified one day.

On Friday, Mungantiwar sought to clarify that his statement, which was in response to a comment made by NCP Minister Hasan Mushrif, was sarcastic in nature.

Mungantiwar, a former minister, had taken a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray government’s alleged troubles. When Mushrif prompted saying that the BJP itself had deceived Sena, Mungantiwar had responded, saying, “We deceived the Shiv Sena. Yes, we did. But why are you taking so much advantage of it? We erred. At some point, we will rectify our mistake.”

On Friday, when the discussion resumed, Mungantiwar clarified that his remarks had been misinterpreted, and that the BJP had not deceived Sena.

But Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while replying to the discussion on the Budget, took potshots at him. “Mungantiwar says we erred. We erred. He says they will rectify the mistake. But let me tell him there is no forgiveness at hand for BJP’s mistake.”

Pointing at the chief minister, the NCP leader said: “(Maharashtra Congress president) Balasaheb Thorat and I sit on either side of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and we keep asking him if he will ever consider forgiving the BJP’s mistake.” This earned an amused reaction from Uddhav, who shook his head from one side to another to indicate a “no”.

Pawar also claimed that BJP won’t be able to pull a Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh in the state. On Thursday, Mungantiwar had said: “Just like MP, a Jyotiraditya Scindia will soon emerge (from the ruling coalition), and that we (the BJP) will be back in power.”

Countering this, Pawar said, “If at all, a Jyotiraditya Scindia will emerge from the Opposition. You (BJP) must take care.” Accusing the government of “politicising” the Budget discussion, the BJP, meanwhile, staged a walk out.

