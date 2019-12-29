‘Unfair and unjust’: Mumbai’s Mahim residents protest against CAA

At a protest against CAA, NRC in Mumbai, on Saturday. Reuters At a protest against CAA, NRC in Mumbai, on Saturday. Reuters

Amid slogans of ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’, around 500 residents of Mahim along with several activists and lawyers, under the banner of Mahim Ekta Group, took to the streets Saturday evening to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Ashiya Aleem Khan had come to the protest with all 10 members of her family, including her 13-year-old daughter. “CAA is unfair and unjust. The government derives its strength from the people and not the other way round. People do not understand their rights and how CAA will affect them. I am strongly against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC),” she said.

Among the speakers at the event was Fahad Ahmed, a student leader at TISS. “NRC and CAA will not only affect Muslims but also equally hit the Hindus, who will have to first accept that they are illegal immigrants before they are given citizenship. We had organised protests at TISS as well earlier but hardly 300 people joined us. But at August Kranti Maidan (on December 19), within a few hours, everyone came out of their homes to protest. It is a peoples’ movement and we have to keep it going.”

Afrooz Malik from Jai Ho Foundation urged people to come out of their houses for two hours everyday to protest. “This protest cannot end here today. We have to be on the streets everyday to oppose this unconstitutional Act. If we come on the streets and offer to be arrested, the government will not have enough jails to keep us.”

Those assembled held the National Flag and placards with messages such as ‘India demands Politician Amendment Act’.

Saleem Alware of Indian Muslim Intellectual Forum urged the people to fight a government that is “more concerned with the well being of industrialists and businessmen than its people”.

Milind Ranade of CPI, meanwhile, said: “People are suffering as their surnames are spelt wrong in their Aadhaar and PAN cards, resulting in many losing jobs and benefits. What will happened when NPR and NCR are implemented? We will not show our papers.”

“We are part of this country and had refused to leave when Muhammad Ali Jinnah had floated the two-nation theory and the move to Pakistan. We believed in Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of communal peace and harmony. This is the second fight for freedom. And like how people came together to support Gandhi in the Quit India movement, we also have to stand united to oppose CAA,” said Firoz Mithiborwala, an activist.

