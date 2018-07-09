In Mumbai, heritage buildings are living, breathing structures: Abha Lambah

Abha Lambah. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Abha Lambah. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

What exactly does the latest World Heritage Site tag mean for Mumbai?

Firstly, it means that in India, Mumbai is now the leading city as a cultural centre. Out of the 37 world heritage sites in India, Delhi has three — the Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb. Mumbai also has three now: Elephanta Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and now a whole city centre, unlike Delhi, which has only individual monuments. The world heritage tag draws the kind of tourists you want for your country, because they impact your economy most positively. Secondly, unlike all the other sites in India, which are largely medieval and ancient, Mumbai reconfigures the idea (of heritage). It’s not monument centric. We have an acknowledgment of Mumbai’s wealth of 19th and 20th century heritage and also an acknowledgment of the fact that Mumbai has been a pioneer in urban conservation. UNESCO accepts that Mumbai was a pathbreaker in establishing heritage regulations of 1995.

What does it mean for the people living in some of these buildings?

The world heritage tag gives an added prestige to the buildings, but it doesn’t take away the rights of the people to live in them. It doesn’t mean that they can’t do repairs. Even now, for these buildings, they have to go to the heritage committee for any repairs. The UNESCO status has added no other regulatory mechanism, but it gives options for better funding. For example, there are ministry of tourism grants available that Maharashtra can use by repositioning itself. Everyone thinks of Maharashtra and Mumbai as a financial destination, but now we can say that we are a cultural destination too.

What does it mean for a dilapidated structure like Watson’s Hotel to be part of the site?

In terms of architectural history, Watson’s Hotel is stunning. It’s an 1869 structure, the oldest habitable cast iron structure in the world. It’s of supreme importance and UNESCO has made a note of it and said that urgent conservation is important. Nobody can demolish or redevelop it because it is listed as a Grade II A structure, but now we have to work as a city towards enabling conservation. This was one of the two things that UNESCO flagged, the other one being Eros, which it said should not be allowed to die.

Could the heritage tag be a burden? The Wadia Hospital had to wait three years for approval from the heritage committee for redoing its top floor.

There are buildings that are not heritage, but which take forever to get building proposal permissions. Our process of permission is equally bad and long-drawn out, whether it’s a heritage building or not.

You mentioned citizens groups that were involved in the process. Could you talk about them?

When I was preparing the nomination dossier, I had all the basic documentation ready, but we couldn’t come up with the proposal for the actual delineation of the site unless the stakeholders were involved. So the Urban Development Research Institute (UDRI) hosted meetings of all stakeholders The entire dossier had to be reviewed by experts, so the citizens’ associations paid for flying in two experts, Richard Engelhardt and Augusto Villalon. Some of them also accompanied us to Delhi to present our case before the ministry of culture. In a way, every conceivable stakeholder contributed in this. The urban development department stepped in when the state had to send it as nomination. The chief minister signed it. When ICOMOS had a review and several doubts on the dossier, the urban development secretary and I went to answer each question. Our dossier was sitting for four years. First year, Delhi was nominated, the year after Rani ki Vav was prioritised and later Nalanda. For political or other reasons, our dossier sat in Paris and no one championed our cause. We lost four years. Amitabh Bachchan wrote to the prime minister and then Shaina NC personally went to Delhi to push for our dossier.

Do you think this will change the way built heritage is looked at in India?

I hope so. This changes the paradigm, that architecture and monument is not about a building that is locked down at sunset. In Mumbai, this is not how we look at heritage. A person gets down at CST, which is a heritage building. If you want to get married or go to school or college here in South Mumbai, it is a heritage building. For Mumbaikars, it is an intimate thing. In Delhi, heritage is equal to dead monument where security guard is shooing away people when the building is locked down. In Mumbai, heritage buildings are living breathing structures.

CSMT, despite being a World Heritage Site, has witnessed fresh developments around it. There are legal cases around it. What are the challenges?

Litigations have enabled saving of these areas. There was litigation between the BMC and citizens, which led to handing over of Oval Trust to citizens, and that is why it has been restored. Public interest litigation has helped sometimes. We have managed to find our own way of dealing with things, through public-private participation or corporate fundings.

Is there no easy way to balance development and conservation? Say for example Metro work led to concerns for heritage buildings.

We informed UNESCO about Metro and said that in a historic city, be it Paris, Athens, there is underground Metro in historical areas. Underground Metro will reduce vehicular movement overground, encourage pedestrian movement and its design is in sync with heritage precinct. UNESCO had no problem with it. They realised mass transport is necessary. If we need modern infrastructure, then we design it in accordance with heritage precincts to balance development and conservation.

How would we want our tourists to view the new heritage site? Usually visitors limit themselves to CSMT and Marine Drive.

What we want is to have the government of Maharashtra talk about Art Deco or Victorian buildings. Today, MTDC only talks about Ajanta Ellora caves, but nothing on Art Deco buildings. Mumbai has three world heritage sites. There should be some government tourism centre supporting this. The Indian government has Rs 100-crore schemes for Swadesh Darshan in heritage areas. Why can’t Maharashtra get central funding for LED lighting of all Victorian Gothic structures, improving pavement structure and tourist information at these sites?

What is the way ahead?

If we put in our resources and the Maharashtra government rethinks its tourism policy, there can be better incentives for private building owners to maintain their heritage buildings. A lot of buildings come under MHADA repair board and they have nothing on conservation. Different government departments need to rethink how they can together conserve heritage. We need to review policies like 33(7) and 33(9) of redevelopment control rules to see if it can be modified to conserve a facade while redeveloping.

