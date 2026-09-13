‘Unemployment state’s prime concern’: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to end long-term contractual hiring

The Court ordered the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to absorb over 450 medical officers and paramedical staff working on a contractual basis for years and regularise them.

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to ensure ‘ad-hocism in public employment is consigned to history’ and issue a ‘directive to all the municipal corporations to do away with long-term contractual appointments and grant regularisation as per past Supreme Court judgements’.

In doing so, the Court ordered the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to absorb over 450 medical officers and paramedical staff working on a contractual basis for years and regularise them.

A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe on Friday quashed January 2026 communications by the Urban Development Department and VVMC requiring contractual staff to take a fresh written examination and directed the civic body to grant regularisation within two weeks.