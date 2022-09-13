scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Mumbai: Unemployed man murders wife after fight over selling gold ornaments

The accused Asif Shaikh, 44, lived in the chawl on rent with his deceased wife Naseem, 38, and their three children, a son, 14, and two daughters aged 11 and eight years.

The police said the three children’s custody has been given to their uncle Wasim and other relatives.

An unemployed man has been arrested on charges of stabbing his wife to death at a chawl in Mumbai’s Malad (West) Monday night.

Shaikh and his wife Naseem reportedly had a fight Monday afternoon, after which Naseem’s brother Wasim Khan, 31, a labourer, reached their home and pacified them. Wasim told the police his sister was shouting at her husband and he calmed her down.

Later in the night around 10.15 pm, the couple’s teenaged son called Wasim and told him that his father had left the house after attacking his mother with a knife.

Wasim again rushed to their home from his Goregaon residence and found his sister lying unconscious with stab wounds on her stomach and chest. She was declared dead at a government hospital. Her husband was later nabbed and arrested, the police said.

Wasim told the police that her sister and Shaikh had an arranged marriage 16 years ago. Shaikh, a painter, had no work for some time and he allegedly sold his wife’s gold ornaments to run the household. This issue often led to fights between the couple, a source said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:11:56 pm
