Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala has been arrested, the Mumbai Police announced at a press conference on Thursday. Lakdawala has over 30 cases pending against him with the crime branch.

“Lakdawala was arrested in Patna and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said.

Earlier a Dawood gang member, Lakdawala aligned with Chhota Rajan when the two gangs split post 1993. He however left the gang in 2001 to operate on his own from outside the country. His last known location was Canada.

Joint CP Crime, Santosh Rastogi said: “His daughter was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna,he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits.”

Last week, his daughter Sonia Lakdawala was arrested at the Mumbai international airport while allegedly attempting to fly to Nepal. A Look Out Notice had been issued against Sonia Lakdawala for her role in allegedly threatening to kill a builder in Khar in February last year. The builder had then filed a complaint with the police after allegedly receiving threatening phone calls from Ejaz Lakdawala and his brother Aqeel.

