Undertrial suicide: Family wonders how no jail staffer noticed incident

Family members of a 36-year old undertrial, who is alleged to have died by suicide at Taloja Central Jail on Wednesday, on Friday raised concerns about how the incident took place despite the presence of jail staffers.

Dinesh Narkar was found dead in the toilet of the hospital ward of the jail, where he was kept in quarantine. While he had tested positive for Covid-19 July 10, at a subsequent examination on July 19, he had tested negative.

Sanjana Kumbhar, Narkar’s elder sister, told The Indian Express that her brother had attempted to harm himself twice since he was arrested by the N M Joshi Marg police earlier this month in the case of attempt to murder of his wife.

However, Senior Inspector Pandit Thorat from the police station said: “We had not received any such complaints regarding his mental health.”

Kumbhar said that they were informed about Narkar’s death after midnight on Thursday by the N M Joshi Marg police, following which they reached JJ hospital to complete formalities. “At the jail, it is difficult to understand why there was no staff to ensure the safety of the prisoners. We were told that he hanged himself with the help of a bedsheet of the hospital ward cot. How did nobody notice this? This could have been prevented,” she said.

Kharghar police officials said that they have registered an accidental death record. A mandatory inquiry by a judicial magistrate will also take place as per the Criminal Procedure Code.

In May, another prisoner was been found hanging in the hospital ward of the jail. The 33-year-old undertrial had tested positive for Covid-19 after his death.

