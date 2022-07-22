scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, Wadhawan episode a single instance: ED tells special court

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in connection with alleged irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai's Goregaon.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 1:03:35 am
Mumbai: Pravin Raut in ED custody till February 11A chargesheet was filed against Pravin Raut in connection with the alleged fraudulent sale of the floor space index (FSI) of a plot by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd.(Express Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that it was not in its hand to give an undertaking that businessman Pravin Raut will be produced before it after his custodial interrogation in another case in Delhi is over.

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in connection with alleged irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon. The central agency was responding to the court’s recent direction seeking an undertaking. Earlier this week, the court had said that there is a “history” of two accused – DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan – being taken from its custody without its knowledge and then them going missing.

The ED had sought that the court permit Raut to be transferred for his production before a Delhi court. Raut had submitted that he is ready to cooperate if he is assured of being safely returned before the Mumbai court.

The Wadhawan brothers are in judicial custody of the special court in Mumbai in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case of alleged fraud. In May, they had approached the court stating that officers of CBI Lucknow had taken their custody from Taloja jail and that they were illegally taken to UP without intimating the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Raut, said that there are past instances where agencies have given such undertakings and that “complete anarchy” similar to the Wadhawans’ episode should be avoided in the current case. He added that Raut’s bail plea is pending before the special court in Mumbai and an undertaking that he will be brought back with dignity is required.

The ED argued that Wadhawans’ case was “single instance” and in several cases, transfers for interstate production had taken place and the accused had returned safely.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, said that it was not in the agency’s control to give an undertaking and assured that it will eventually move a plea before Delhi court about bringing Raut back.

More from Mumbai

The special court on Thursday received an intimation letter from district jail in Lucknow that the Wadhawans are in custody of the CBI Delhi till July 27. The court reserved its order in ED’s plea, which will be passed next week.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement