Can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, Wadhawan episode a single instance: ED tells special court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that it was not in its hand to give an undertaking that businessman Pravin Raut will be produced before it after his custodial interrogation in another case in Delhi is over.

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, a former director in Guru Ashish Construction and an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in connection with alleged irregularities in a chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon. The central agency was responding to the court’s recent direction seeking an undertaking. Earlier this week, the court had said that there is a “history” of two accused – DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan – being taken from its custody without its knowledge and then them going missing.

The ED had sought that the court permit Raut to be transferred for his production before a Delhi court. Raut had submitted that he is ready to cooperate if he is assured of being safely returned before the Mumbai court.

The Wadhawan brothers are in judicial custody of the special court in Mumbai in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case of alleged fraud. In May, they had approached the court stating that officers of CBI Lucknow had taken their custody from Taloja jail and that they were illegally taken to UP without intimating the court.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for Raut, said that there are past instances where agencies have given such undertakings and that “complete anarchy” similar to the Wadhawans’ episode should be avoided in the current case. He added that Raut’s bail plea is pending before the special court in Mumbai and an undertaking that he will be brought back with dignity is required.

The ED argued that Wadhawans’ case was “single instance” and in several cases, transfers for interstate production had taken place and the accused had returned safely.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, said that it was not in the agency’s control to give an undertaking and assured that it will eventually move a plea before Delhi court about bringing Raut back.

The special court on Thursday received an intimation letter from district jail in Lucknow that the Wadhawans are in custody of the CBI Delhi till July 27. The court reserved its order in ED’s plea, which will be passed next week.