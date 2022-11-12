Underground utilities in 80 pc foundation, no mapping impacting work: MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has been constructing nine Metro lines across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has discovered major underground utilities along nearly 80 per cent of the foundation built.

The presence of many utilities such as water lines, sewer lines, stormwater drains, electricity cables, and telephone cables among others, with no mapping available, has been impacting the construction work along these Metro lines. MMRDA, the nodal agency for constructing a 337-km-long 16 line Metro network across the MMR, has been working on nine Metro lines; with one completed, three under tendering, and a Detailed Project Report of the three remaining lines underway.