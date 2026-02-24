Underground Mumbai in the making? BMC plans to connect Coastal Road, Racecourse and Metro stations

The municipal commissioner was speaking at a citizen's dialogue organised by the South Mumbai Resident's Association (SMRA). At the dialogue was also present, Shiv Sena MP, Milind Deora.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed an ambitious plan of constructing an array of underpasses underneath the Mahalaxmi Racecourse to interlink the upcoming open spaces in the coastal road and the Racecourse ground which is also set to be transformed into a Central Park. Furthermore, civic officials maintained that the underpasses will also be connected to the metro stations of Mumbai’s aqua line – which will provide direct connectivity for the pedestrians.

Of the 211 acres of the Racecourse, 120 acres have been taken over by the BMC. This space is being developed into a Central Park for citizens which will comprise a botanical garden, topiary garden and a city forest. Underneath the racecourse, the BMC intends to construct an indoor sports arena and a convention hall. Meanwhile, within a kilometer there is the Haji Ali interchange of the coastal road, where the BMC is set to create a plush green open space comprising a nature trail and a series of micro forests adding another 70 hectares of open space to the city. Civic officials said that the idea is to link these open spaces for citizens through a series of underpasses.