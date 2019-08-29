Under scanner: BMC’s Rs 113-cr plan for glass fibre railings, bollards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Rs 113.25-crore contract to install glass fibre railings and bollards along footpaths has come under the scanner for including conditions that allegedly favour certain contractors. A complaint, filed by a prospective bidder, claimed that there were “irregularities” in the tender clauses for the project that could lead to cartelisation.

Under the project, the civic body will install glass fibre railings and bollards along footpaths on roads having a width of more than 60 feet to discourage people from crossing roads mid-way and curb vehicles from driving on footpaths.

On August 19, the office of Deputy Chief Engineer of Roads Department had floated three separate tenders — providing and fixing glass fibre reinforced composite railing and bollards in the island city, western and eastern suburbs — at an estimated cost of Rs 37.75 crore each.

According to the civic body’s tenders, the documents of the prospective bidders were supposed to be opened on August 27.

However, on August 20, Buildwell Infrastructure Private Limited, a prospective bidder for the contract, filed a complaint before the BMC Director (Engineering Services and Projects) Vinod Chithore, alleging either “malafide intention of staff” or “negligence”.

A copy of the complaint is with The Indian Express.

The complaint pointed out that tender conditions of specific designs of railings and bollards included submitting samples to the civic body even before the opening of the tender documents from bidders.

The complainant called it a bid to “favour certain contractors” and “reduce fair competition”.

“A peculiar condition has been included in the eligibility criteria. Under clause 2.3.1 sample of GFRC Railings and Bollards is to be submitted before the submission of tender. Such a condition is unheard of in our years of business with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). No particular reason is mentioned for submission of the sample. Further, the railing and bollard are to be manufactured strictly as per drawing issued by MCGM, thus there is no scope for the difference between railing and bollards to be supplied by various bidders. As this does not involve any variation in aesthetic or any other aspect the demand for submission of samples prima facie defies an acceptable logic,” the complaint states.

It also says, “The sample may be arbitrarily rejected and some particular contractor may be favoured, which would reduce the competition and such a procedure does not befit the standards of such a huge public body.”

As per the contract, bidders have also been asked to submit the samples within nine days of the tenders being floated, which some claimed, was practically difficult.

The issues of sample submission and constraint of time limit were raised by almost every bidder in a pre-bid meeting held on August 22 regarding the contract.

Another prospective bidder, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “We have been given only eight days time, from the sale of the tender to its last date of submission. If the civic body wants a sample, at least a sufficient period of one month should be made available since it is very difficult to manufacture samples within such short notice. It looks like a specific contractor is ready with the sample and this clause is being added to favour that contractor and kill the competition.”

Reportedly, the two controversial conditions were not a part of the original tender condition and added later in the tender documents without informing senior officials, like municipal commissioner and director.

After the controversy, the BMC has extended the date of opening of the bids by a week. However, prospective bidders are demanding that either the clause of submitting samples be deleted or they be given at least five to seven weeks time to submit the samples.

While Chithore could not be reached for a comment, a BMC senior official, on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that the two conditions were not a part of the original tender documents while getting approvals from senior officials and were later added by the Roads Department without informing the seniors.

“We are examining the allegations made in this case and prima facie it shows that the both clauses are not right,” the official said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suresh Mehta of Buildwell Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “These conditions are violation of the BMC’s own Standard Bid Documents (SBD). Also, the one week extension given by the civic body is an eyewash since it is difficult to get the sample manufactured in very short notice. All the bidders have raised objections against these conditions in pre-bid meeting and we had requested them to include it in the minutes of the meeting for transparency.”