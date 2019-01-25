Under RUSA, Maharashtra gets grants worth Rs 170 crore for colleges

The state government on Thursday received grants worth Rs 170 crore at the 15th meeting of the Project Approval Board under the Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) held in New Delhi.

Advertising

The proposal for two cluster colleges received nod for which a grant of Rs 55 crore was approved for each, apart from funds sanctioned for autonomous colleges.

In the first proposal for a cluster university, Hyderabad (Sind) Society’s Hassaram Rijhumal (HR) College of Commerce and Economics will be the lead college with Kishinchand Chellaram and Bombay Teacher’s Training college being the affiliated colleges.

In the second proposal, Rayat Shikshan Santha’s Yashwantrao Chavan Institute of Science, Satara, will be the lead college, and Dhananjay Rao Gadgil College of Commerce, Satara, and Rayat Shikshan Santha’s Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Satara, will be the affiliated colleges.

Among the autonomous colleges that have received a grant of Rs 5 crore each are Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Home Science, Guru Nanak Khalsa college of Arts, Science and Commerce, Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Science and Commerce, Hansaraj Jivandas College of Education, Sir Pashurambhau College, Tuljaram Chaturchand College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sadguru Gadge Maharaj College, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil University and Chikitsak Samuha’s Sir Sitaram and Lady Shantabai Patkar College of Arts and Science and V P Varde College of Commerce and Economics.

For fulfilling pre-autonomy conditions, three colleges have received a Rs 5 crore grant each — R A Poddar College of Commerce and Economics, College of Social Work, Nirmala Niketan, and Pratap College, Amalner.

A statement from the state government said the colleges that form a part of the cluster university will utilise the funds step by step, whereas the autonomous colleges that have received the grant can utilise it for improving study, teaching, research courses and basic infrastructure.

From the funds sanctioned in the meeting, 60 per cent would be given by RUSA and the rest will be given by the state government.

Advertising

Principal secretary and state director for RUSA Meeta Rajivlochan said: “It is a wonderful step forward. Great leadership initiative has been shown by the colleges in Maharastra and other parts. A national conference on improving education standards will be hosted in April.”