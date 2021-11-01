Maharashtra: Under financial stress, elderly woman, son and daughter die by suicide in Vashi

AN 86-year-old woman, her son and daughter ended their lives by allegedly consuming poison inside their residence in Vashi on Saturday. While the son was 67 years old, the daughter was 55. The trio have left behind a suicide note in which they allegedly wrote that they were committing suicide owing to financial constraints.

According to police, the woman, Mohini Kamwani, her son Dilip and daughter Kanta were staying at Mauli Apartment in Sector 4. Both Dilip and Kanta were unmarried.

At around 7.30am on Saturday, Dilip called the Navi Mumbai police control room and informed them that he along with his two family members have tried ending their lives by consuming poison. Soon, Vashi police were informed who rushed to the spot and took them to NMMC hospital.

Senior inspector Ramesh Chavan of Vashi police station said, “The three had consumed poison late on Friday and Dilip informed us only after his mother and sister started losing consciousness. As Dilip was still conscious, we recorded his statement after admitting him in hospital.” He told police that they were facing financial difficulties due to which they opted to kill themselves.

The police said that Kanta died soon after she was admitted at NMMC hospital while Mohini and Dilip succumbed late on Saturday.

The police suspect they mixed poison in a juice and drank it together.

They also consumed pills.

“We have found a suicide note left behind by them in which they have mentioned that they have ended their lives owing to financial constraints. While they have also written that they consumed rat poison on their own,” said Chavan.



The police have registered three separate accidental death reports.

Apart from going through financial difficulties, the family was also fighting a legal battle with their relatives. There was a monetary dispute over which they have even sat on hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.