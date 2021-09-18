Under-construction bridge collapse: Day after, contractor and project in charge booked

A day after a girder span of an under-construction flyover tilted and collapsed while work was on at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), injuring 14 workers, the BKC police registered an FIR in the matter on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered against contractor J. Kumar Infra Projects Limited and the project in charge under sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are in the process of recording the statements of concerned officials and workers. We are awaiting the report of the inquiry being conducted by IIT-Bombay and VJTI, which will give us clarity on exactly who is responsible,” said a police officer.

While members of the inquiry team visited the spot for inspection, work on removing the collapsed structure was in progress on Saturday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the nodal agency for the project, had appointed J Kumar Infra Projects Limited as the contractor.

Around 4.40 am on Friday, a steel span of under-construction elevated Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project at MTNL junction/arm in BKC was tilted during the deck concreting work of girder.

An official said a 65-m long and 8.5-m wide span of the girder tilted at one side and 14 of the 24 workers at work sustained injuries.

The extension work of SCLR is being carried out in two phases. The girder that got tilted and caved during the deck concreting was a part of the flyover that would connect SCLR from BKC to Lal Bahadur Shastri flyover in Kurla.

The first phase of the 5.4-km SCLR extension project is set to cost Rs 645 crore.

The work on the project began in October 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in March 2022. So far, around 55-60 per cent of the work has been completed.