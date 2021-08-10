Under Bandra Kurla Connector: Plot facing encroachment threat to be turned into one of city’s largest parks

G North assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, "We have got a no-objection certificate from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority." (Representational)

A PLOT facing a threat of encroachment under the Bandra Kurla Connector, joining Eastern Express Highway to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be turned into a garden. The plot, measuring 1,635 sq m, will now be transformed into one of the city’s largest parks.

The proposed park will have a pathway area of 955 sq m and garden area of 1,800 sq m, with a shrub forest of 475 sq m and Miyawaki forests of 730 sq m. The park will also have a jogging track measuring 400 m along with football and cricket ground. It will have an open gymnasium and lined with a Gabion wall to secure it from the Mithi river.

A senior government officer said, “We have also approached education minister Varsha Gaikwad and requested her to donate some sports equipment from local area development fund.”

A senior MMRDA official said there was a dearth of green spaces in BKC and this garden could attract visitors from Bandra (East), Santacruz (East), Kurla (West), Dharavi and Chunabhatti. This garden will be accessible to middle class and lower middle class people, the official added.